Tips For Foodies, Gourmands And Potential Chefs

Cooking is one the great joys of some people's days. For others, it's a nightmare. Want to join the first group? Read on to find out some tips to make cooking easier and more enjoyable for you. You may just find that cooking isn't nearly as bad as you thought.

Learn to use your hands when cooking (after washing them thoroughly first of course!). Hands are the most sensitive yet versatile cooking utensil you will own. They can be used for mixing, measuring and testing whether a product is cooked enough. A cake, for example, will show that it is done by springing back when touched lightly with a finger on its top.

Use a collapsible steamer basket to make the best steamed vegetables. These devices are available widely and cheaply. They can slip into almost any pot you already have and can be used for almost any vegetable you would like to enjoy. Be sure to watch your cook time to avoid getting mushy vegetables.

To easily slice meat thinly, place it in the freezer until firm but not frozen. This is ideal for Asian meals like Chinese or Thai dishes. When you freeze the meat, fibers stretch less making it cut easier. However, wait until the slices are thawed before you cook them. By doing this, the strips will more evenly cook.

Whenever you are cooking and you feel the need to add more oil, the best way to add oil is to add it through the side of the pan. By doing this, the oil will be heated when it gets to the ingredient that is being cooked. This is a good tip to remember.

It is possible to cut back on the amount of calories that are in your favorite dessert by simply using applesauce in the recipe. Many recipes call for unhealthy ingredients that add tons of calories to a desert that really are not needed. Applesauce will add sweetness to the dessert with adding tons of calories.

An easy way to experiment with combining savory flavors in the kitchen and not spend a lot of money in food waste, is to turn your ideas into an omelet. Eggs, especially egg whites, are fairly flavor-free and provide a great "canvas" on which to "paint" the ingredients you want and then combining into a dish. Small batches of scrambled eggs that you can fold your ingredients into, will also give a neutral background for your flavor taste tests.

When you are cooking clarified butter, first slowly melt butter that is unsalted over very low heat. Do not stir the butter, and do not let it comes to a boil. This process will separate the milk solids from the liquid butter into three layers when finished. The clarified butter will be in the middle layer.

When simmering or boiling vegetables, try adding chicken broth. Add extra flavor to your vegetables and keep them from sticking by using chicken broth instead of water. Chicken broth can be found at almost all local grocery stores at a very cheap price.

Use fresh products if available. Nothing packs the punch in cooking like the taste of fresh ingredients. Vegetables, meats and fruits all contain vibrant, savory and wholesome flavors that can be severely diminished by processing and canning or packaging. When cooked properly, fresh ingredients will make any dish more flavorful.

When storing items in your kitchen, you will want to make sure that they are stored in containers that are airtight and closed tightly for two reasons. While most foods will go stale having constant exposure to air, another big fear is that the product will be taken over by bugs.

When cutting corn kernels on the cob, try this tip: Use the side of the knife that is not sharp to scrape the cob. This will extract the excess sweet juices from the cob, which can be applied to your corn dish and add a hidden burst of flavor to it, creating a new taste to the dish.

Make sure to measure the amount of cooking oil you use! Rather than pouring oil into the pan directly from the bottle, measure the oil that you are using for cooking in order to decrease the fat. You'll want to make sure to only use the amount of cooking oil that you need.

I'm sure you've heard the saying, "A cook who doesn't taste his own food is no cook at all." Well if you want to be a good cook, make sure you taste your own creations. The better the taste to you, the more likely it will taste good to the other people tasting it.

When it comes to cooking, consider making a smoothie for your meal. When made properly, this may contain all of the nutrients that you need for a meal. This is a quick way to get everything that you need in a full meal. Be sure to stay away from ingredients high in sugar.

As noted, cooking has been around forever, and good cooks are always greatly appreciated and praised. You too can become a good cook by adding to your skills and your knowledge base. By adopting the skills and hints in this article, you can make your cooking skills that much more in demand.